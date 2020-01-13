Business
These Businesses Pay the Most Property Taxes in Boston

Prudential Center Prudential Tower Boston Getty Images
Getty Images

Boston Properties Inc. holds the most valuable Boston properties, at least from the tax man's perspective.

The developer's property in Boston proper soared past $4 billion in taxable assessed value in 2019, putting the real estate firm (NYSE: BXP) at the top of a list of the city’s largest taxpayers.

City officials earlier this month published a list of the biggest property-tax payers in Boston based on the value of their property, as part of City Hall's comprehensive annual financial report. The rankings do not include how much in taxes were paid by each business.

Visit Boston Business Journal to read the full story.

This article tagged under:

BBJMassachusettsBostonBoston Business Journal
