Business

AirBnB

To Stop Parties, Airbnb Won't Let Some Guests Book Homes

The San Francisco-based home sharing company said U.S. guests under age 25 with fewer than three positive Airbnb reviews won’t be allowed to book entire homes close to where they live

By Dee-ann Durbin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Airbnb will ban some younger U.S. guests from booking homes in their area as part of a continuing effort to crack down on unauthorized parties.

The San Francisco-based home sharing company said U.S. guests under age 25 with fewer than three positive Airbnb reviews won’t be allowed to book entire homes close to where they live. Airbnb wouldn’t reveal how it defines what is “close.”

Those guests will still be allowed to book entire homes elsewhere, and they will be allowed to book hotel rooms or private rooms within homes, the company said.

Business

coronavirus 1 hour ago

‘A Huge Relief': Owners of Mass. Businesses in Phase 3 Prepare to Reopen

reopening 5 hours ago

Encore Boston Harbor Announces Date of Reopening

Guests under 25 with at least three positive Airbnb reviews and no negative reviews won’t be subject to the restrictions.

Airbnb began stepping up efforts to ban “party houses” last November after five people were shot and killed during an unauthorized party at an Airbnb rental in Orinda, California. At the time, Airbnb set up a rapid response team to deal with complaints from neighbors and started screening “high risk” bookings, such as reservations at a large home for one night.

Earlier this year, Airbnb piloted its new policy for younger guests in Canada. The company said the policy has led to a “meaningful drop” in unauthorized house parties.

In a message to hosts, the company said reducing unauthorized parties is even more of a priority right now as states try to avoid coronavirus outbreaks.

“With public health mandates in place throughout the country, we’re taking actions to support safe and responsible travel in the United States,” the company said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AirBnBtravel
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us