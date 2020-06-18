WBUR plans to lay off 29 people, eliminate seven unfilled positions and halt production of the sports program "Only A Game," as the Boston University-affiliated nonprofit radio station grapples with "the economic fallout of the past several months," CEO Margaret Low said Wednesday.

The layoffs affect newsroom leaders Tom Melville, the station’s executive news director, as well as Digital Managing Director John Davidow and Director of Operations Peter Lydotes, according to the memo from Low. WBUR reported the layoffs — which amount to 10 percent of the station’s staff — on Wednesday.

"Valued colleagues are losing their jobs at a very challenging time and will be leaving WBUR over the next days, weeks and months. We’ve already reached out to everyone who is immediately affected by the changes," Low said in the memo. "While I’m confident that WBUR has a bright future, this is a hard moment — because longtime coworkers and friends will be departing."

