Business

WBUR

WBUR Plans to Lay Off 29 People

The layoffs amount to 10% of the nonprofit radio station's Boston staff

By By Catherine Carlock – Real Estate Editor, Boston Business Journal

WBUR
Boston Business Journal

WBUR plans to lay off 29 people, eliminate seven unfilled positions and halt production of the sports program "Only A Game," as the Boston University-affiliated nonprofit radio station grapples with "the economic fallout of the past several months," CEO Margaret Low said Wednesday.

The layoffs affect newsroom leaders Tom Melville, the station’s executive news director, as well as Digital Managing Director John Davidow and Director of Operations Peter Lydotes, according to the memo from Low. WBUR reported the layoffs — which amount to 10 percent of the station’s staff — on Wednesday.

Massachusetts

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Town Shuts Gym That Defied Mass. Pandemic Rules

Hobart Pond rescue Jun 17

3 Mass. Boys Who Helped Rescue Man From Pond Get ‘Lifesaving Award'

"Valued colleagues are losing their jobs at a very challenging time and will be leaving WBUR over the next days, weeks and months. We’ve already reached out to everyone who is immediately affected by the changes," Low said in the memo. "While I’m confident that WBUR has a bright future, this is a hard moment — because longtime coworkers and friends will be departing."

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

WBURBoston Business JournalBoston Universitylayoffs
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us