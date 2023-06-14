Can Patriots land DeAndre Hopkins? Report hints at ‘optimism'

The New England Patriots are clearing their schedules for DeAndre Hopkins, it appears.

The Patriots canceled their final day of mandatory minicamp Wednesday, the same day the Hopkins is expected to arrive in Foxboro for a two-day free-agent visit, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Could the talented wide receiver leave New England with a deal in hand? There's "optimism" that Hopkins and the Patriots can "find a way to reach an agreement," The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Wednesday.

That doesn't mean a Hopkins signing is a slam dunk. Our Phil Perry reported the 31-year-old is "not thought to be a program fit" in New England, in part due to his track record of not practicing. He'd likely command a contract worth roughly $10 million in 2023, and while the Patriots have more than $14 million in cap space, that's a lot of money to devote to an 11th-year wideout who has missed 15 games over the last two seasons due to injuries and a six-game suspension.

Then again, the Patriots could desperately use a wide receiver of Hopkins' caliber. Their top free-agent signing, JuJu Smith-Schuster, has yet to appear in a practice session open to the media this spring, and promising second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton is dealing with a soft tissue injury. That leaves Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and a group of relative unknowns -- none of whom can threaten a defense like Hopkins.

So, perhaps Bill Belichick will look at Hopkins' five Pro Bowl nods, six seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards and 79.7 receiving yards per game in 2022 and decide the talent is worth the cost.

In any event, Belichick and the Patriots won't have to talk about Hopkins for a while; after Wednesday's canceled session, the team is off until training camp begins in late July.