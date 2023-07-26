Celebrating Mike Gorman: Best moments from legendary Celtics voice's career

The Boston Celtics will bid farewell to a legend at the end of the 2023-23 NBA season.

Mike Gorman will call it a career after serving as the play-by-play voice of the Celtics for 42 seasons. He and color commentator Tommy Heinsohn were broadcast partners for 39 years, from 1981 until Heinsohn's passing in November 2020.

In 2021, Gorman was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The 77-year-old also earned the Curt Gowdy Award that year.

To celebrate Gorman's illustrious career, we assembled some of his greatest highlights. Check them out below.

Mike Gorman and Brian Scalabrine talk about how different this Celtics season has been without having Tommy Heinsohn on the broadcast.

Mike Gorman receives a touching tribute from the Celtics and a standing ovation from the fans after being named recipient of the Curt Gowdy award.

Mike Gorman talks about what it means to be a recipient of the Curt Gowdy award, after he grew up listening to him broadcast Red Sox games

Legendary Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman talks about his experience as a pilot in the Navy after graduating from college, and how he feels everyone would benefit from serving their country

Mike Gorman talks about how he developed his signature call "Got it!", with a little help from legendary Celtics radio voice Johnny Most

Mike Gorman talks about how special it is to be inducted in the same class as Paul Pierce, who he has a special bond with