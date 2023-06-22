C's select Jordan Walsh with 38th pick in trade-filled draft

Brad Stevens took a page out of Bill Belichick's book during the 2023 NBA Draft.

After acquiring the 25th overall pick from the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the blockbuster three-way deal involving Marcus Smart and Kristaps Porzingis, they traded the selection (Houston guard Marcus Sasser) to the Detroit Pistons for pick No. 31 and future second-rounders, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Later, they traded that 31st pick (Barcelona center James Nnaji) to the Charlotte Hornets for Nos. 34 and 39. The 34th pick (Xavier guard Colby Jones) was sent to the Sacramento Kings for No. 38 and a future second-rounder, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Celtics held on to the 38th pick and selected Arkansas' Jordan Walsh. Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye was taken at No. 39 but subsequently traded to the Atlanta Hawks for -- you guessed it -- another future second-round pick.

Walsh, 19, played one season for the Razorbacks and averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 36 games. The 6-foot-7 wing isn't a strong shooter, but he has defensive upside and can finish at the rim.

"Elite athlete, terrific defender, can't shoot," Stadium's Jeff Goodman said on NBC Sports Boston's Draft Special. "This kid is an elite athlete and could be a lockdown defender. He is long, long, long. Plays hard. Can the shot get better? I think it will because the kid's a worker."

Altogether, Stevens and the C's ended up with Walsh and four future second-round picks.