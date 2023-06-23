Celtics turned first-round pick from Marcus Smart trade into these five assets

The Boston Celtics held the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night -- a selection they acquired as part of the three-team trade highlighted by Kristaps Porzingis going to the C's and Marcus Smart being dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies.

But the Celtics didn't keep the No. 25 pick. They traded it in one of many draft night deals made by president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

After several trades, the Celtics ended up turning that first-rounder into five assets. One of them was the No. 38 pick in the second round Thursday night, which the C's used to select Arkansas wing Jordan Walsh.

The other four assets were future second-round picks. Here's a recap of those selections now in Boston's war chest.

Mavericks' 2024 second-round pick

The best of the Pistons', Warriors' or the Wizards' 2025 second-round pick

The best of the Timberwolves', Pelicans', Knicks' or Trail Blazers' 2026 second-round pick

Hawks' 2027 second-round pick

Brad Stevens breaks down tonight's draft strategy pic.twitter.com/q4VQhQ8LlE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 23, 2023

Second-round picks have more value today than they did even just a few years ago. There are good players in Round 2 every year, and they provide much-needed depth on team-friendly contracts. We also saw more than 40 second-round picks moved on trade deadline day back in February when contenders were adding depth for the playoffs.

Now the Celtics have an abundance of second-round picks to dangle on the trade market, plus they own all of their upcoming first-round picks, with the exception of a 2028 first-round swap with the San Antonio Spurs.

So, when you look at all of the contenders around the league, the Celtics are in one of the best positions from a draft capital perspective, and the events of Thursday night are one reason why.