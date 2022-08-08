6 Tiny Cat Breeds That Are Hard to Resist

These six tiny cat breeds pack a lot of personality into kitten-sized packages and weigh no more than 10 pounds. 

Quiet and friendly, the Scottish fold cat weighs about 9 pounds and needs only a moderate amount of attention. These cats are generally healthy and make great family pets.
At just 6 pounds, the Cornish rex cat is one of the tiniest breeds. These cats are quiet, low maintenance and good with people. They live to be about 12 years old.
The Singapura cat is a quiet, playful breed that needs lots of attention. These cats weigh about 6 pounds and live an average of 13 years.
Adult American curl cats weigh no more than 10 pounds. These cats, named for the distinctive shape of their ears, enjoy lots of activity and attention.
The Devon rex cat weighs between 8 and 10 pounds and lives for about 13 years. This friendly, lively breed requires regular grooming and lots of attention.
Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. These small felines weigh between 6-9 pounds. And while considered a "dwarf" cat breed, munchkin cats fit all other size indicators of a normal adult-sized cat, except for their legs.

