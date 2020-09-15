With families spending a lot more time at home these days, you may have noticed your energy consumption and bills have gone up.

And with winter coming and remote work and school continuing, it's a great time to get a home energy assessment and make some money-saving changes.

Mass Save has conducted more than 15,000 free and virtual energy assessments for homeowners and renters during the pandemic using photographs or a live video stream.

Several utilities partner in the statewide program.

"The homeowner or renter will walk an energy specialist through their home usually from their attic down to the basement, looking for any type of energy savings opportunities," says Bill Stack, the energy efficiency spokesperson for Eversource.

A Massachusetts company is working to develop solar power through technology that keeps the lights on even when the sun isn't shining.

"Let's say there are still incandescent bulbs in the home," Stack said. "We will send out LEDs to the customer. If they have electronics, we'll send out advanced power cords for them to utilize and save energy."

Stack said the assessments take about an hour. When you're done, you'll receive a custom home energy report outlining recommended energy efficient improvements. If insulation is recommended, for a limited time, 100% of the cost is covered.

"You must contact us before September 30th to schedule a virtual home energy assessment and any insulation work has to be done by March 31, 2021," Stack said. "So there's plenty of time to schedule an assessment."

Insulation and air sealing decreases your energy use, saves you money and increases your home comfort levels year-round. And the program is something you pay for already.

"There's a charge on everyone's electric or gas utility bill. There's a charge for conservation and energy efficiency," Stack said. "People do pay into this monthly, which is their money that is used for the incentives and rebates, so they should take advantage of this opportunity to get 100% of the insulation covered."