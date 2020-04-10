Watch Gov. Janet Mills giving a coronavirus update at about 2:30 p.m. above. The livestream may switch to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's news conference at 3 p.m.

Another Maine resident has died from the novel coronavirus bringing the state's total to 17 on Friday, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are now 586 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to the latest numbers released by the Maine CDC. Out of those confirmed cases, 111 patients remain hospitalized and 246 have recovered.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah were scheduled to give an update on the state's latest response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2:30 p.m. Mills on Friday ordered state offices closed due to heavy snowfall that's made transportation difficult.

As of Friday, Piscataquis County is the only county in Maine that has not yet had a confirmed case of coronavirus.

A traveling salesperson helped to spread the coronavirus in Maine and several other states early in the outbreak last month, according to Shah.

"This traveling salesperson visited a particular establishment in Maine and had a series of meetings and infected a certain number of individuals, all of whom we traced," Shah said.

The person was linked to infections outside of Maine, as well, Shah said. He declined to release details, citing privacy concerns.

The discovery highlights how the spread of the coronavirus can often be traced to individuals and gatherings.

Health officials have also been concerned with the Tall Pines Retirement and Healthcare Community in Belfast, where 10 residents and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility is receiving protective equipment for staff as well as guidance on testing, Shah said Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.