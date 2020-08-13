10 RI Businesses Issued Compliance Orders by COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force

Ten Rhode Island businesses have been issued various forms of compliance orders by the state's COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force for violating public health directives, the state department of health announced Thursday.

The orders were issued to eight food businesses and two barbershops over the last two weeks, officials said.

In many instances, inspectors said they observed staff and patrons not wearing masks and staff and patrons not practicing social distancing. Other violations included drinks being served at a bar without a physical barrier and not maintaining an employee work log for contact tracing, health officials said.

Six businesses that received a compliance order are allowed to remain open with a re-inspection in 10 days, according to health officials.

Three businesses that received an immediate compliance order had to close "because of an imminent threat." One of the three has since been allowed to reopen, health officials said.

One business that received a combination compliance order and immediate compliance order has been allowed to remain open but with the requirement that a specific area be closed until it complies with all safety regulations.

Compliance Orders

Asian Bakery, in Providence

Subway Restaurant, in Woonsocket

Sam's Food Store, in Providence

Grab and Go Convenience Store, in East Providence

John’s Meat Market, in Providence

China Star III, in Providence

Immediate Compliance Order

Rios Barber Shop, in Westerly

Matt's on Mendon Barber Shop, in Cumberland

Andrea Hotel, in Westerly (the business is now in compliance)

Combination Compliance Order and Immediate Compliance Orders

Liberty Lunch, in Pawtucket

A full list of businesses that have been issued forms of compliance orders can be found on Rhode Island's Department of Business website.

To file a complaint about a business, call 401-889-5550.