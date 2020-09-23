Middlebury College

22 Middlebury College Students Barred on COVID-19 Violations

Dean of Students Derek Doucet, in a message to the campus community, said the school took "swift action" but he could not share any details of what prompted the school to take the action

Twenty-two Middlebury College students were "barred from campus" due to "significant COVID-19 conduct violations" this past weekend, the school said.

In a Monday message to the campus community, Dean of Students Derek Doucet said the school took "swift action" but he could not share any details of what prompted the school to take the action.

"I can tell you that these were very difficult decisions to make, but there is nothing more important than the health and safety of our community," the message said.

Students removed from campus because of COVID-19 violations are ordinarily eligible to return the following semester.

Middlebury's COVID-19 dashboard reports that so far during the current school year 27 Middlebury students have been removed from campus due to violations of the school's COVID-19 protocols. A total of 44 students have been disciplined for COVID-19 violations.

The school reports it has conducted almost 6,370 COVID-19 tests and had two positives.

On Tuesday the state reported a total of 43 positive cases of the virus at 13 Vermont's colleges and universities. The schools conducted more than 57,000 tests, for a positivity rate of 0.08%.

