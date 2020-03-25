29 New Cases of Coronavirus in New Hampshire

There are now 137 cases of coronavirus in New Hampshire, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

There were 29 new cases since Tuesday, including 12 men, 16 women and one girl under 18. One person has died from the illness in the Granite State.

Gov. Chris Sununu explained Tuesday that New Hampshire may not see its peak number of cases for several weeks, asking more residents to help in any way they can. Sununu and Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette outlined several ways that residents can volunteer, including providing or supporting health care and helping ensure that hospitals are stocked with personal protective equipment.

"We need more volunteers to step up and help mitigate this pandemic," Sununu said.

Gov. Sununu of NH announces new system at nhresponds.org for volunteers to assist during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the information on volunteering, as released by Sununu's office.

NHResponds.org: This effort will serve as a secure online registration system for medical and non-medical volunteers who can quickly mobilize if needed. NHResponds is part of a nationwide volunteer management system that was established after 9/11 to get medical professionals quickly, and properly deploy them during a public health emergency or disaster.



VolunteerNH.org: New Hampshire is blessed to have many amazing non-profits which do critical work 365 days a year – and especially in times like these. Individuals interested in volunteering for a local non-profit can visit volunteernh.org to be connected with an organization in their area.



NHEconomy.com/PPEHelp: This portal will allow for all businesses to see what products the State needs, and reach out to offer assistance. The State has already heard from nearly 100 companies who are ready to adapt and adjust their operations to provide the protection, equipment, and knowledge base to stop the spread of COVID19 by either donating or producing PPE.