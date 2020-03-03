NH’s 1st Coronavirus Patient, Told to Stay Isolated, Went to Event, Officials Say

New Hampshire's first coronavirus patient, a hospital employee, went to an event on Friday despite being told to stay isolated, officials say, and all others who went to the event are now being told to stay isolated.

The announcement on Tuesday came as state health officials said a second person in the state is presumed to have the new coronavirus, COVID-19. That person was in close contact with the first patient, and the officials expect more coronavirus cases may be found as they investigate.

The second, presumed patient is a man, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, which didn't provide additional details or say exactly where he came into contact with the first patient.

The first patient is an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the hospital has announced. It is not aware of any patients being exposed in clinical areas and has identified any staff who might have been exposed.

Officials in New Hampshire confirms it's first case of coronavirus on Monday

State health officials said that the first coronavirus patient "attended an invitation-only private event on Friday" despite being told to stay isolated. That person has now been ordered to remain isolated and all others who came into "close contact" with them at the event were asked to stay isolated for 14 days.

The second presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, is isolated at their home in Grafton County, officials said.

"We expect additional cases may be identified that are related to this investigation," the New Hampshire health officials' news release said.

Read more information about observing COVID-19 symptoms from New Hampshire here, and anyone who thinks they may have those symptoms, like fever or coughing and shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the health and human services department at 603-271-4496 or after hours at 603-271-5300.

More details about the private event the first patient attended were released by the Vermont Department of Health Tuesday: it took place at White River Junction's Engine Room, an event space across the river from New Hampshire.

The building is being sanitized, according to Vermont health officials, who are asking anyone who was there at the private event Friday night to reach out to the department at 802-863-7240.

"People in this situation – with only minimal possible contact with a case – are still considered to be at low risk for infection, but out of an abundance of caution the department is seeking contact from anyone in attendance," Health Commissioner Mark Levine said in a statement.

Health officials have confirmed a second coronavirus death within the United States. Washington state announced overnight that another patient with coronavirus, a man in his 70s with underlying health problems, has died. So far, at least 85 cases were confirmed within the United States since March 1, including the first cases in New York and Rhode Island.

The Engine Room said in a Facebook post that its management was informed Tuesday morning about the coronavirus patient having attended an event there Friday. Health officials told them there is no reason to cancel any events after the recommended cleaning, which is being done by professionals.

"We just want to let the public know we are taking this seriously and following all the recommendations of the VT & NH Health Departments. Thank you!" the post read.