378 New Coronavirus Cases, 27 Deaths Reported Across New England Wednesday

New England states reported an additional 378 coronavirus cases and 27 new deaths on Tuesday.

MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts reported 229 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday along with 18 deaths.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now confirmed 8,547 deaths and 113,198 cases. A closely watched metric, the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is down to a new low of 1.5%, according to the report.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

As of Wednesday, 6,887 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 26 from the previous day. There was one new death, for a total of 420. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 36 cases per day on July 28 to 29 per day on Aug. 11.

MAINE

Maine reported 22 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine and no additional deaths, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Maine has 4,070 reported cases of the virus and 126 deaths.

VERMONT

On Wednesday, the Vermont Department of Health Reported five new positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Of the new cases, three were reported in Washington County and one each in Windsor and Rutland counties.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 58.

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut's positive test rate for the new coronavirus remained low and hospitalizations decreased Wednesday, but six more people died from COVID-19, according to the latest state figures.

The new results showed 22 out of 7,977 tests were positive, representing a rate of less than one-tenth of 1%.

Fifty-eight people were hospitalized, down from 70 on Tuesday. The six additional deaths brought the state's total to 4,450. More than 50,700 Connecticut residents have tested positive to date.

RHODE ISLAND

On Wednesday, there were two new deaths and 74 new positive cases reported, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,018 while the total number of cases is 20,129.