Four sheriff's employees in York County, Maine, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the York County Sheriff's Office and York County government announced Thursday.

Voluntary testing has been made available to employees, authorities said. When one staff member recently reported not feeling well, authorities said that person was given a COVID test and sent home.

As a result, authorities said other employees voluntarily took tests which they said resulted in a total of four positive cases.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has been notified and the sheriff's office was thoroughly cleaned, authorities said.

All other employees and inmates were also tested for COVID.

"At this time, the sheriff's office is operating at full capacity and there should not be any interruption of service," York County Sheriff William King Jr. said in a statement. "Current protocols, such as a closed lobby, cancelled visitation, official visitor controls and PPE use for all employees have contributed to limiting the exposure."