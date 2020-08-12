638 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths Reported Across New England Tuesday

New England states reported an additional 638 coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday.

MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts reported 10 newly confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday -- bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths to 8,751 since the start of the pandemic.

The state also on Tuesday reported 392 newly confirmed and probable cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

That brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID- 19 to more than 121,700 in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.

There were 387 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, while 70 were in intensive care units.

The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,585 or nearly 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is down slightly to 1.9%, having risen to 2.2% last week from a low of 1.7% last month.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

On Tuesday, there were no new deaths and 13 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus reported, bringing the state's total to 6,861, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The number of coronavirus deaths remains at 419.

MAINE

Public health authorities in Maine reported one new death and six new cases of the coronavirus in the state Tuesday, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Maine has 4,050 reported cases of the virus and 126 deaths.

VERMONT

Vermont reported 11 new cases Tuesday for a total of 1,472 cases statewide to date. The total number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, remained at 58.

CONNECTICUT

Also Tuesday, there were no new COVID-associated deaths reported in Connecticut.

To date, 4,444 people have died from COVID-19 in Connecticut.

State data show there were 117 new cases since Monday out of 8,338 new tests. The number of hospitalizations increased by six patients, to 70 individuals in total.

RHODE ISLAND

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Tuesday reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The state has reported 20,053 total cases and 1,016 deaths.