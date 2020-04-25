University of New Hampshire

$6M in Virus Testing Needed to Resume College in Fall, UNH Chancellor Says

The university system needs $6 million to upgrade classrooms for remote learning

University of New Hampshire Stock
Mike Ross/UNH Photography

The only way to get college students back on campus this fall is through robust virus testing, the head of the University System of New Hampshire said Friday.

Chancellor Todd Leach told lawmakers that it would cost about $6 million to conduct such testing. He also said the university system needs $6 million to upgrade classrooms for remote learning, in case some student aren’t comfortable returning or there is another wave of the virus.

Colleges and universities are hoping to reopen in the fall, but haven’t made final decisions. The university system has already refunded $41.6 million in room and board for the current semester.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Covering Coronavirus: ‘Rocky’ Motivates a Mass. Hospital Ward

coronavirus in new england 32 mins ago

RI Governor to Provide Coronavirus Update

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Michele Perkins, president of New England College, is chairwoman of the New Hampshire College and University Council. The group’s 21 members report having lost more than $185 million because of the pandemic.

“This crisis has the potential to cause the demise of many great institutions across this country, and those states that can preserve their institutions will be at an advantage in terms of workforce development when this crisis is over,” said Perkins.

A task force in New Hampshire is looking for ways to reopen vacation spots in time for summer.

This article tagged under:

University of New Hampshirecoronavirusnew england college
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us