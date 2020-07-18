Texas

85 Children Under Age 2 Tested Positive for Coronavirus in 1 Texas County as U.S. Sets New Record

"These babies have not even had their first birthdays yet. Please help us to stop the spread of this disease," the Nueces County public health director said

Dr. Vainio, MD examines a two-month old baby
Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images

More than 80 children under 2 years old, most of them younger than 1 year old, have tested positive for the coronavirus in one Texas county, a local public health official announced, as the United States set a single-day record in the tally of new cases.

The public health director in Nueces County on the Texas Gulf Coast said 85 children under 2 years old, including 52 younger than a year old, have tested positive for the virus.

"These babies have not even had their first birthdays yet," director Annette Rodriguez said Friday of the infants in the group. "Please help us to stop the spread of this disease. Stay social distanced from others; stay protected. Wear a mask when in public and for everyone else please do your best to stay home."

Rodriguez initially said at a meeting Friday that a review of coronavirus statistics showed that 85 infants have tested positive. She clarified this on Saturday to say that total also includes children between the ages of 1 and 2 years old. The numbers are taken from testing that started on March 21, 2020.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

