Barre to Hold ‘Drive-Thru’ Election Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Vt.

Voters can still request a ballot and vote by mail

By The Associated Press

A voter drops his ballot into a collection box outside the Douglas County Election Commission office in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 10, 2020. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state's May 12 primary despite calls to delay the election or go to all vote by mail.
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

There were eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Sunday, for a statewide total of 851, the state Health Department reported.

The number of deaths remained unchanged at 46 statewide.

Eleven people are still hospitalized with the disease, the department said.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, officials in Barre Town plan to hold a "drive-thru'' election rather than have voters cast ballots by mail in its annual election in June. The town pushed the election back from May to at least June 2 amid Gov. Phil Scott's stay-home order.

This week the Select Board unanimously approved the drive-thru voting system and sending voters postcards about the election, The Times Argus reported. Town Clerk Donna Kelty had recommended that the election be held by mail but some select board members had concerns with that.

Voters can still request a ballot and vote by mail. 

Vermont Coronavirus Coverage

