Burlington, Vt. Lifts Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated People

Vermont’s largest city is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people in stores and public buildings.

The Burlington City Council on Monday voted unanimously to drop the mandate. Vermont ended its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people on May 14 following federal guidance, but municipalities and establishments could keep their own mask rules.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger was expected to sign the resolution Tuesday, at which time it goes into effect.

“Giving yet another reason for individuals who have not yet gotten vaccinated to consider doing so,” Weinberger said.

Private businesses can still require employees and customers to wear masks and unvaccinated people must wear masks indoors. Masks also continue to be required on buses, in airports and on planes as well as in schools and healthcare facilities.