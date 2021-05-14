Maine

Collins: New CDC Guidance on Masks “Overdue” But Progress

Maine’s Republican senator said the new mask guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was late to arrive but is a sign of progress.

Sen. Susan Collins has criticized the CDC for mask guidance that she said was not consistent with the best available evidence. The agency said on Thursday that vaccinated Americans can go now most places without masks.

Collins said the announcement was “overdue” but “certainly a step in the right direction.” She said Americans will have more confidence in the CDC’s recommendations if it’s guidelines are up to date and reflect common sense.

“In addition, if people find they cannot do anything differently after a vaccine, they will not see the benefit in getting vaccinated,” Collins said.

