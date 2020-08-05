Coronavirus Cluster Under Investigation Among Maine Blueberry Workers

Maine officials are investigating a group of positive coronavirus cases among blueberry workers.

Four Wyman's employees who had recently arrived at a facility in Milbridge to begin working recently tested positive.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah said Tuesday the workers were tested before they began work.

This was the third cluster of coronavirus cases at blueberry processing facilities or farms in the state, according to The Bangor Daily News.

There were 10 confirmed cases of the virus among workers at Hancock Foods in Hancock and nine confirmed cases at Merrill Blueberry Farms in Ellsworth, the newspaper reported.

The cases have come at a time when the state is struggling to fill agricultural jobs.

As of Wednesday, 17 new cases of the virus were reported by the Maine CDC, bringing the statewide total to 3,992. There have been 124 deaths.