Coronavirus Hits Milestone in New England: More Than 100,000 Confirmed Cases

It's been over two months since the first case of coronavirus was announced in New England, and on Thursday, the tally rose above 100,000.

State health departments across the region reported a total of 102,541 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. There have been 6,253 deaths associated with the virus in New England as well.

But both of those figures only represent the number of people who have been tested. Especially at the start of the outbreak, when the number of tests were limited, health officials have been asking people with mild symptoms that corresponded with the virus to stay home without confirming whether they had it.

About 90% of both the total cases and total deaths across the region come from two states. Massachusetts, which for weeks has had the third-most cases in the United States, accounts for 62,205 cases and 3,562 deaths, while Connecticut accounts for another 27,700 cases and 2,257 deaths.

Rhode Island is the next hardest-hit state in New England, followed by New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

See a map of the number of cases across the region below: