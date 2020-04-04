The last New Hampshire county without a coronavirus case reported one on Friday as the death toll in the state rose to seven and President Donald Trump declared a major disaster there.

The state now has 540 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including the first in Coos County, the Department of Health and Human Services said. It reported two new deaths Friday, a man and a woman over 60 in Hillsborough County.

Trump on Friday approved Gov. Chris Sununu's request for a major disaster declaration, freeing up further federal funding for areas impacted by the virus. The move follows a similar declaration for Massachusetts the prior weekend, and dozens of other states.

On Friday evening, Sununu amended an earlier emergency order to clarify that landlords may move to evict tenants who damage the property or who may be a health or safety threat to neighbors.

"We all have an obligation to be good neighbors and treat each other fairly, and this extends to both landlords and tenants," Sununu said in a statement.