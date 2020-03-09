Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo declared a state of emergency in the state Monday over the threat presented by the new coronavirus outbreak now spreading across the country.

Emphasizing that the move shouldn't prompt anyone to panic, Raimondo said the move was prudent because it allows quick deployment of the National Guard if it's necessary and may help the state quickly receive any available federal aid.

"I want every tool at my disposal in order to be able to protect Rhode Island," Raimondo said.

Watch Raimondo's news conference below.

We’re announcing additional protections for RI workers as part of our response to the Coronavirus. Posted by Gina Raimondo on Monday, March 9, 2020

The state has reported three positive or presumptive positive cases as of Monday, with 290 people currently being ordered to self-quarantine because they had direct contact with someone who developed the disease, COVID-19, after being exposed to the virus.

Earlier Monday, the state's largest hospital network suspended all patient visits at its hospitals because of the spread of the virus.

