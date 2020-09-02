coronavirus outbreak

COVID Testing Clinics Set for Vt. Community After Outbreak

At least 14 cases have been traced to people who attended a private party held at an Aug. 19 party at the Summit Lodge at Killington

Clinics to test for the virus that causes COVID-19 are being held in Rutland over three days as Vermont is responding to an outbreak traced to a Killington lodge.

The Wednesday-through Friday testing at the Rutland Regional Medical Center is in addition to the Vermont Health Department’s pop-up clinic being held Wednesday at the Asa Bloomer state office building.

Health officials are responding to an outbreak of at least 14 cases traced to people who attended or close contacts of people who attended a private party held on Aug. 19 party at the Summit Lodge at Killington.

Vermont officials say the lodge followed all the protocols and officials have helped with the state investigation.

In a statement, the Summit Lodge said no members of its staff are exhibiting symptoms of the disease but two people will be tested as a precautionary measure.

