Defendant: Mask Requirement Would Be Prejudicial in Maine Murder Trial

Carine Reeves, who is about to go on trial on charges he killed a woman in Down East Maine in 2017, contends his rights would be violated by a mask requirement

A New York man who's about to go on trial on charges that he killed a woman in Down East Maine believes masks worn during the pandemic could prejudice the jury against him.

In court documents, Carine Reeves’ attorney said that wearing a mask could be prejudicial since masks are associated with crime. Reeves, a Black man, contends his rights would be violated by a mask requirement.

He was due to make his arguments Wednesday in front of a judge.

Reeves, 39, is charged with murder in the death of Sally Shaw in 2017. The 55-year-old was shot in the head and her body was left on the side of a road in Cherryfield.

The trial is scheduled to begin later this month. It would be one of the first to take place in the state since the pandemic began.

