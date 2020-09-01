in-person learning

Despite Green Light to Reopen RI Schools, Concerns Remain

Members of the National Education Association Rhode Island have questions about possibly overcrowded buses and classrooms

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Even though Gov. Gina Raimondo has given most public school districts in Rhode Island the green light for full in-person classes this fall, teachers and administrators still have questions and concerns.

"There is still a great deal of fear and anxiety by many parents and teachers regarding the announcement of a return to in-person schooling," Frank Flynn, president of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals said in a statement to WJAR-TV.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Raimondo made her decision based on five conditions, including on whether the coronavirus is under control.

Every public school in the state will get a walkthrough by experts to make sure they are safe and properly prepared.

More on the Coronavirus in Rhode Island

Rhode Island Aug 31

Most RI Schools Get Green Light for Reopening in-Person

Rhode Island Aug 24

RI Launches Education Operations Center Ahead of Schools Reopening

"It is our expectation that the state will do comprehensive assessments and provide the resources, materials, logistics, and funding to remediate any deficiencies that are identified and restrict schools which are unsuitable from opening," Flynn added.

Bob Walsh, executive director of National Education Association Rhode Island, said his members have questions about possibly overcrowded buses and classrooms if too many parents decide it’s safe to send their children back to school.

Thomas DiPaola, executive director of the state's School Superintendents Association, said the group's members have questions about funding and whether they will have enough personnel.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

in-person learningcoronavirusCOVID-19Rhode Islandschools reopening
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us