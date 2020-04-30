janet mills

Former Maine Gov. LePage says Gov. Mills ‘Ought to Resign’ Over Virus Response

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage isn’t cutting his Democratic successor any slack as she deals with a global pandemic that has killed more than 50 Mainers and tens of thousands across the country.

LePage told a conservative radio show host on Wednesday that Gov. Janet Mills “ought to resign” over her plan for reopening the state’s economy.

He also used his strongest language yet in suggesting a reelection bid, saying he’ll “challenge Janet Mills or the Democratic Party in 2022.”

A LePage spokesman said the former governor was reiterating his concerns over Mills’ fiscal decisions and actions during the pandemic that he says hurt small businesses. LePage has hinted before that he might run again after a four-year hiatus from office.

The economy in Maine could be the most vulnerable to damage brought on by the pandemic.

A message seeking comment was left with Mills’ office.

LePage said he intends to return next month from Florida, where he’s registered to vote, and declare residency in Maine. “Guess what, folks. I’m coming back,” he said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

