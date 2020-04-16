Gov. Mills to Give Update on Maine’s Response to Coronavirus

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is scheduled to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Four more deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 24. There are now 770 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 126 Mainers hospitalized as of Wednesday and 22 patients in intensive care, according to Maine CDC.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said the organization is investigating the outbreaks at three long-term care facilities and that a fourth outbreak reported on Wednesday at the Cedars in Portland.

According to the CDC there are nearly 140 people who tested positive at the Maine Veteran's Home facility in Scarborough, the Tall Pines Retirement and Health Care Community in Belfast and the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

Maine CDC said there have been two deaths at each of the three facilities.