Gov. Mills to Provide Update on Maine's Upcoming Tourism Season

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is expected to provide an update on the state's plan to protect public health while supporting the economy ahead of the tourism season this spring and fall.

Mills is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

The state currently allows adults who receive a negative COVID-19 test from a specimen taken no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival to forgo a 10-day quarantine after arriving in Maine.

Only residents from Vermont and New Hampshire are exempt from the testing and 10-day quarantine requirement for travel and lodging.

Meanwhile, the state earlier this week began allowing residents aged 60-70 to sign up to get the shots at all vaccine clinics in the state as part of its age-based vaccination strategy.

In addition, late Wednesday, Mills announced she would allow “school staff and child care workers” of all ages, including teachers, to get COVID-19 vaccines at all of Maine’s federal pharmacy partner locations, which include certain Walmart, Walgreens and Hannaford stores.

Just days earlier, Mills had announced she would not allow teachers under 60 to receive the vaccines this week. She shifted course a day after President Joe Biden called on governors across the United States to get educators at least one dose of the shots by the end of this month.

“I share the President’s desire to vaccinate school staff and child care workers as quickly as possible, just as I want to see all Maine people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Mills in a news release.

President Joe Biden announced the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would allow the United States to have enough doses for 300 million Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than previously projected.

Not only are more Mainers eligible for the vaccine, they have more options when it comes to where to get them.

Hannaford Supermarkets is set to offer the shots at 35 of its store pharmacies in the state this week.