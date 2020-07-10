Rhode Island

Gov. Raimondo to Provide Update on Coronavirus in RI

The governor is set to speak at a news conference at 1 p.m.

By Melissa Buja

Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus response in Rhode Island Friday afternoon.

The governor is set to speak at a 1 p.m. news conference.

On Wednesday, Raimondo announced that state officials would be changing enforcement for some businesses after inspectors last weekend found only 20% of restaurants were taking names and numbers of people in a reserved party for contact tracing.

Inspectors found more than 90% of businesses were in compliance with mask-wearing and cleaning of high-touch surfaces, the governor said but added that there was too much "crowd mingling" and congregating at bars.

Going forward, the governor said businesses found to exhibit "egregious disregard for the rules" will be issued a compliance order or fine by the state's Department of Business Regulation. A second offense may result in a fine or shut down of the business.

Customers who see any compliance issues can also file a complaint on the Department of Business Regulation's website.

As of Thursday, there were three new deaths as a result of the new coronavirus for a total of 974 statewide, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. There were 50 new positive cases for a total of 17,243.

