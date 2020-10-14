Gov. Raimondo to Provide Update on Coronavirus in RI

Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the coronavirus response in Rhode Island.

The governor is scheduled to speak at a 1 p.m. news conference.

There were 160 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional eight deaths, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. There have now been 1,147 confirmed deaths and 27,164 cases, according to health officials. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is at 2.7%, according to the daily report.

Raimondo's briefing comes as four Rhode Island bars have been temporarily closed for alleged noncompliance with regulations meant to control the spread of the coronavirus.

State health officials say the violations include serving alcohol after 11 p.m., allowing customers to mingle at bars, not having barriers to separate seated parties and not enforcing mask-wearing requirements.

Three of the establishments that received the Immediate Compliance Orders are in Providence and one is in Cranston.

Before reopening, management must meet with the health department and the Department of Business Regulation. The bars must undergo thorough cleaning and test all employees.