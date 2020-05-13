Gov. Raimondo to Provide Update on RI’s Coronavirus Response

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide her daily update on the coronavirus pandemic in Rhode Island on Wednesday afternoon.

Raimondo is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m.

During her briefing on Tuesday, the governor said it was possible she might have to furlough state workers as Rhode Island deals with a projected $800 million budget deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would love to avoid furloughs and layoffs, but I don't see how we're going to be able to do that," Raimondo said Tuesday.

Raimondo said she's trying to use as many state employees as possible while dealing with the pandemic while not adding them to the 210,000 who have filed unemployment claims.

"What we're trying to do is take state employees who are otherwise not fully engaged and put them in aid of the crisis so they can help us with our work," she said.

Meanwhile, the state is committing $8.2 million to boost pay and help retain workers in the state's nursing homes, group homes and other congregate care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that the program benefits more than 10,300 workers who make less than $20 per hour at 164 facilities dedicated to caring for the elderly, people with developmental disabilities, substance-use disorders and at-risk youth.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 18 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 462. There were 221 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 11,835.

Despite the new cases, the governor said the state was seeing a "continued plateau" as well as a decline in hospitalizations and number of people in intensive care units, key metrics for continuing to loosen restrictions.