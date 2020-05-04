Gov. Raimondo to Update Public on RI’s Coronavirus Response

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the novel coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

Raimondo was expected to hold her daily news conference at the State House at 3 p.m.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rose by 21 on Monday bringing the statewide today to 341, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

There were 175 new positive cases in the state bringing the total to 9,652.

On Sunday, Raimondo reiterated her hope that she will be able to let the state's stay-at-home order expire on May 8, despite the rising number of cases.

The governor said if all goes according to plan, the order will be lifted for Mothers' Day but families would not be able to hold large gatherings or meet at nursing homes.