‘Halloween Has to Go on' in RI, Gov. Raimondo Says

The Rhode Island governor said during her weekly news conference that she and the department of health must come up with a creative way to have trick-or-treating safely

Despite the coronavirus canceling many events, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that Halloween celebrations in Rhode Island must go on.

"Halloween has to go on, one way or another," Raimondo said during her weekly news conference.

The governor said that, although she and the Rhode Island Department of Health do not have a clear-cut plan yet, they must come up with a creative way to have trick-or-treating safely, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

"No, we cannot cancel Halloween. We have to come up with new rules," she said.

The governor is encouraging anyone with ideas on how to safely implement trick-or-treating during the pandemic, to contact her office, WJAR reported.

Meanwhile, the state has identified 19 cases of the coronavirus in students and staff since schools reopened on Monday.

Raimondo said eight of the cases were identified at the state's 14 coronavirus testing sites dedicated solely to the schools. She said there were 11 positive cases in schools in people who were tested elsewhere.

The people who tested positive as well as their close contacts were directed to quarantine. All schools remained open.

Rhode Island reported 101 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional four deaths. There have now been 1,085 confirmed deaths and 23,488 cases, according to the state's department of public health.

