Health Officials Warn of Possible COVID Exposure at NH Restaurant; AG Investigating

New Hampshire health officials announced Saturday that they have identified potential community exposure to multiple cases of COVID-19 at a restaurant in Plaistow, and the state attorney general's office is currently investigating several food service violations by the establishment.

At least three people who visited Grumpy's Bar & Grill, located at 20 Plaistow Road, have tested positive for the virus, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The exposures occurred in the bar and pool table areas during the evenings of Tuesday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 14.

The establishment said on its Facebook page that they conducted a deep sanitizing clean of the entire restaurant after they learned of the positive cases, but they also questioned the cases being linked to them specifically, as opposed to other local bars.

The public health investigation into these potential exposures is ongoing, health officials said, as is an investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office into multiple violations of the state's food service guidance by the restaurant.

Health officials said they have conducted a contact tracing investigation with this potential community exposure and are notifying close contacts directly. They are making a public announcement because there could be additional individuals at the restaurant who were exposed to the virus and should monitor for symptoms and get tested.

On Sunday, health officials announced 322 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the state's total number of cases to 17,598. Among new cases was a positive test from an individual at Iber Holmes Gove Middle School in Raymond.

Four more deaths were also reported Sunday. There have now been 512 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.

Anyone who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19, health officials say.

