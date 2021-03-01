Here's Where the COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Stands in Each New England State

More than 75 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The phased rollout is ongoing in every state, and it doesn't look exactly the same in any two places. The six states of New England are no exception.

Here is a breakdown of how the rollout is going across the region:

Connecticut

In Connecticut, residents 55 and older can now get the vaccine. Another big addition to the list includes educators and child-care providers.

You can also get the vaccine in Connecticut if you're a health care worker, a first responder, if you work or live at a long-term care facility, and if you work or live in congregate settings — like prisons, mental health facilities or homeless shelters.

Connecticut is planning to open vaccines to those 45-54 years old later this month.

Maine

Maine is also now using an age-based approach to vaccination eligibility.

At this time, vaccine availability is limited to health care workers, emergency responders, Maine's most vulnerable residents, such as those living in nursing facilities, and residents 70 and older.

Starting Wednesday, vaccine eligibility opens up to those 60 and older.

The next phase will be ages 50 and older — that's expected to come next month.

Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, you can get the vaccine if you're 65 years or older, or if you live or work at low-income and affordable senior housing.

You are also eligible if you have two or more medical conditions on the state list.

Phase 2, Step 3, which has not yet started, includes workers in education, grocery, food and public health.

New Hampshire

Any New Hampshire resident aged 65 and older is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, residents under 65 who have two or more serious medical conditions are eligible.

The state has a list of qualifying conditions on its website.

Rhode Island

In Rhode Island, those 65 and older can now book appointments to get the vaccine.

Health care workers, first responders, and those who work or live in congregate settings have been eligible and will continue to receive the vaccine.

Vermont

Vermont residents who are 65 years or older can make vaccine appointments, as can health care personnel and residents at long-term care facilities.

The state's next step is Phase 5, which will include people with certain high-risk conditions. That phase is expected to begin later this month.