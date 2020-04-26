coronavirus

Maine Coronavirus Cases Top 1,000

There have been 50 deaths from COVID-19 in the state

By The Associated Press

NBC 5 News

The number of people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maine passed the 1,000 mark on Sunday with 25 new cases, bringing the total to 1,015, the state Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported in its daily update.

The number of deaths from the disease in Maine remained unchanged at 50, the agency said.

Also, 532 people have fully recovered, and 39 people remained hospitalized with the disease.

