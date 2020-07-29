outdoor limits

Maine Doubles Max Size of Outdoor Gatherings Amid Pandemic to 100

Large gatherings will be limited to 100 people effective Aug. 1, according to the Mills administration

NECN

Maine Gov. Janet Mills is doubling the limit of people at large outdoor gatherings from 50 to 100 effective Saturday, her administration announced Wednesday.

The change reflects a growing number of studies that suggest outdoor settings are safer than indoor activities, the administration said in a statement.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

"Recent scientific evidence gives us a better understanding of the relative safety of outdoor activities, as compared to indoor activities," said Maine Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew in a statement. "We continue to welcome opportunities for Maine people and businesses to interact in ways that the science indicates pose less risk."

Under the increase, no more than five people are allowed per 1,000 feet to ensure proper distancing, the administration said.

As of Wednesday, another 28 Mainers tested positive for the novel coronavirus bringing the total statewide to 3,866 cases, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no new deaths leaving the number unchanged at 121 fatalities.

More on the Coronavirus in Maine

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Maine Hospital Imposes Restrictions After Coronavirus Outbreak

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Maine School Reopening Plan: What to Know

NBC10 Boston and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

outdoor limitscoronavirusMaine
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us