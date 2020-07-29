Maine Gov. Janet Mills is doubling the limit of people at large outdoor gatherings from 50 to 100 effective Saturday, her administration announced Wednesday.

The change reflects a growing number of studies that suggest outdoor settings are safer than indoor activities, the administration said in a statement.

"Recent scientific evidence gives us a better understanding of the relative safety of outdoor activities, as compared to indoor activities," said Maine Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew in a statement. "We continue to welcome opportunities for Maine people and businesses to interact in ways that the science indicates pose less risk."

Under the increase, no more than five people are allowed per 1,000 feet to ensure proper distancing, the administration said.

As of Wednesday, another 28 Mainers tested positive for the novel coronavirus bringing the total statewide to 3,866 cases, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no new deaths leaving the number unchanged at 121 fatalities.