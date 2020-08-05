Maine Extends State of Civil Emergency Another 30 Days

Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday extended Maine's State of Civil Emergency for another thirty days, making it last through Sept. 3.

Nearly all other states in the U.S. have taken similar action, according to a news release from Mills' office.

"Maine people have taken the tough but necessary steps to protect the health and safety of us all, and it is their actions that are allowing our economy to reopen in a gradual and safe manner," Mills said in the statement.

The State of Civil Emergency allows Maine to draw from federal resources and to deploy available resources amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mills has extended the State of Civil Emergency five times. Under Maine law, proclamations can only be issued every 30 days.

A call between Maine and Massachusetts' governors didn't help changing the Maine quarantine rules.

As of Wednesday, Maine ranks the third-lowest in the nation for positive coronavirus cases, according to Mills' office.

There were 17 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 3,992. There have been 124 deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"But we cannot let our guard down. This deadly virus is still with us, and while I am proud of the progress Maine has made, we are not immune from the surges we have seen in other states. We must all stay vigilant and stay safe," Mills said.