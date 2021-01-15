Maine Gov. Mills Receives 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Maine Gov. Janet Mills received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning.

The governor received the Moderna vaccine and was vaccinated at the Blaine House by Dr. James Jarvis of the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Mills said she is confident in the vaccine and took it on the recommendation of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It is safe. It is effective. And it will save lives," Mills said in a statement.

Mills, who is 73, was vaccinated one month after the first COVID-19 vaccine went into the arm of an ICU nurse at Maine Medical Center, according to the administration.

So far, there have been 70,228 COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine, the administration said.

Currently, Maine is still in Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution plan, which includes clinical staff members, including nursing or medical assistants and support staff members who come face-to-face with patients.

Changes are being made to how the vaccine will continue to be rolled out in Maine.

The state is expected to begin Phase 1B later this month. Those included will be people aged 65 and older, emergency service personnel, critical infrastructure workers and residents with high-risk medical conditions.

"My Administration will continue to work hard in the coming days, weeks, and months to take whatever supply of vaccine we receive from the Federal government, turn it around quickly and efficiently, and make sure as many Maine people as possible are vaccinated," Mills said.

Mills is expected to receive her second COVID vaccination shot in 28 days.