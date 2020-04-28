Maine. Gov. Mills to Detail Plans for Reopening Economy

Maine Gov. Janet Mills plans to detail her plans for reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Mills is expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

On Monday, the governor said she would likely extend Maine's stay-at-home order which is set to expire Thursday.

Mills said the state would follow four specific guidelines to safely reopen the economy: protecting public health, maintaining health care readiness, building reliable and accessible testing and prioritizing public-private cooperation.

"Restarting certain businesses will not be based on whether a business is considered essential or not essential," Mills said. "We plan to open businesses gradually based on if they can operate safely."

As of Tuesday, there were 17 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,040, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no new deaths reported Tuesday leaving the state's death toll at 51.

So far, 163 Mainers remain hospitalized for COVID-19 while 585 residents have recovered, according to the Maine CDC.