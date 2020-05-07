Maine Gov. Mills to Make ‘Major Announcement’ on Coronavirus Response Thursday

Maine Gov. Janet Mills was expected to make a "major announcement" Thursday during a news conference about her administration's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Mills was expected to speak at 12 p.m.

As of Wednesday, health officials had reported 1,254 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 62 deaths.

Mills announced Wednesday that she had convened an economic recovery committee charged with developing recommendations on helping the state's economy recover from the pandemic, News Center Maine reported.

The committee will gather input from experts and industry sector representatives on the economic impact of the pandemic on Maine’s economy and offer specific policy recommendations to mitigate those impacts.

Maine labor officials said Thursday that more people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week than in the previous week.

Labor officials said 16,175 people filed, an increase following a three-week decline. Last week, over 7,600 people filed initial claims.

About 10,500 of those claims can be attributed to the implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program included in the relief bills passed by Congress.