Maine Red Claws Won't Play in NBA G League This Season

The Maine Red Claws, a minor league affiliate of the Boston Celtics of the National Basketball Association, have canceled their 2021 season.

The Red Claws are part of the NBA G League and play in Portland.

Representatives for the club said Friday they "share in our fans' disappointment we will not be having a season in Maine this year" and that work on the 2021-22 season has already started.

The University of Maine also said Friday the school's women's ice hockey program is dealing with a presumptive positive COVID-19 test. The team's series at Holy Cross, which had been set for Friday and Saturday, will not be played as scheduled, the school said in a statement.