Maine Sees 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, Bringing Total to 7

Maine now has 344 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the state's Center for Disease Control

By Melissa Buja

A day after Maine Gov. Janet Mills ordered residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, two more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state.

The two deaths reported Wednesday by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention bring the total number of deaths in the state to seven.

There are now 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the state, according to numbers released by the Maine CDC.

The majority of the cases have been in Cumberland and York counties.

Sixty-three people have been hospitalized for the virus while 80 have recovered, according to health officials.

On Tuesday, Mills issued a stay-at-home order that requires residents to stay home unless they are going out for an essential job or for food, medicine or health care. The order is in effect until April 30.

Schools in the state will be closed until at least May 1.

In addition, people entering Maine, including those returning from trips, are being told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

