coronavirus

Maine Set to Expand Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccines

Everyone 16 and older will be eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

A hand holds a vaccine

The wait is almost over for Maine residents who have been anxious to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The state is set to open up eligibility Wednesday to everyone 16 and over. Maine is one of dozens of states around the country that is expanding access to the vaccines this month.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Supplies in the state remain limited, and not everyone will be able to get vaccinated right away. The state is operating a pre-registration system for residents who want to get in line. Numerous health care providers around the state are also operating their own registration systems.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Maine previously opened up access to the vaccine to everyone 50 and older. Teachers and frontline health care workers have also been able to receive the vaccine.

More coronavirus news

COVID-19 vaccine 2 hours ago

Venice Using Iconic Water Bus to Vaccinate Hard-to-Reach Residents

Vermont 2 hours ago

Vt. Gov. Scott Outlines Plan to Completely Reopen State by July 4

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Mainevaccine
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us