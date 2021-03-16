Maine

Maine's Biggest Hospital to Ease Visitation Restrictions

Maine Medical Center in Portland said the looser restrictions will go into effect on Wednesday

Maine’s largest hospital will soon ease restrictions on visitation of patients who are not in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Maine Medical Center in Portland said the looser restrictions will go into effect on Wednesday. The new policy will allow one visitor daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in inpatient areas, including critical care areas, the hospital said in a statement.

Other changes include that up to four family members can visit end-of-life patients in all areas, with visit times managed by the care team, the hospital said. The hospital has been enforcing stricter standards during the pandemic, with a general rule that visitors and escorts are not permitted on the campus outside of certain exceptions.

Visitors still won’t be allowed in areas where patients are being treated for coronavirus with the exception of end-of-life patients, the hospital said.

Maine Medical Center president Jeff Sanders said the update “is designed to strike an appropriate balance, keeping patients, visitors and care team members as safe as possible while recognizing how important visitors are to a patient’s well-being.”

