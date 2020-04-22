Maine’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 39 as State Works on Testing Capacity

Three more Maine residents have died of the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 39, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said on Monday.

The new deaths include a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s -- both from Waldo County -- and a woman in her 70s from Cumberland County.

Shah said statewide there are 907 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 222 health care workers who tested positive as of Wednesday.

According to Maine CDC, 145 people have been hospitalized at some point during the course of their illness, with 24 who are currently in regular beds and 18 in the ICU.

Shah said that 455 Mainers have recovered as of Wednesday, an increase of 12 from the day before.

The Maine CDC director said the state has had a total of nearly 17,000 negative tests, data published once a week due to the number of clinics testing patients across the state.

Shah said Maine CDC is monitoring outbreaks in long-term care facilities, with three new cases at Edgewood Residential Care Facility in Farmington. The agency said it's sending testing kits to the facility so staff and residents "can be swabbed and the results reported as soon as possible."

Shah said a total of 190 positive cases have been reported in long-term care and assisted living facilities, with 123 residents and 67 staff members.

These include 40 positive cases at Tall Pines Retirement and Health Care Community in Belfast, with 10 residents who died, 47 at the Maine Veteran's Home facility in Scarborough, 74 at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 15 at Falmouth by the Sea in Falmouth and 11 at the assisted living facility The Cedars in Portland.

Maine CDC said it is aware of a new outbreak at the John F. Murphy Home in Auburn, with 2 members of the staff and a resident who tested positive.

Shah said Maine CDC is continuing to work on increasing testing kit capacity, with the goal to have "each and every health care provider with the ability to test everybody they need to."